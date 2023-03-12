Top news developments in Karnataka on March 12, 2023

March 12, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate various projects in the State today. He will visit Mandya and inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project, and will lay the foundation for Mysuru-Kushalnagar four- lane Greenfield highway. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate IIT Dharwad campus at 3 pm.

2. Last rites of KPCC Working President Dhruvanarayan, who passed away on Saturday, is being held in his native district of Chamarajanagar today.

3. Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is organizing a programme to launch pilot Trial of MD 15 buses and Prototype of M100 (100% Methanol). Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, will flag-off the Pilot Trial of MD15 buses and Prototype launch of M100 (100% Methanol).

4. Navakarnataka Publications and Samakaaleena Samajika Samskrutika Vedike will launch the book ‘A glimpse into the Bhagavad Gita’ written by Dr. G. Ramakrishna, translated from Kannada by Dr. B.R. Manjunath. Renowned musician and scholar T.M. Krishna will release the book. The event will be held at Dr. H.N. Multimedia Hall, National College, Basavanagudi from 4.30 p.m. onwards.

5. Nadoja Dr. Baraguru Pratishtana, Bengaluru, is organizing Srimathi Rajalakshmi Baraguru award presentation ceremony. Film actress Bhavana will present the award. Former Chairman of Karnataka Janapada Academy Pichchalli Srinivas will be participating as the chief guest. The programme will be held at Government Arts College auditorium, opposite Central College, from 5 p.m. onwards.

6. Sahitya Akademi, Southern Regional Office, Bengaluru, is organizing a Foundation Day lecture to mark Sahitya Akademi’s Foundation Day. The lecture on ‘Contribution of Sahitya Akademi to Society’ will be delivered by eminent Kannada writer B.R. Jayaramaraje Urs. The programme will be held at B.M. Sri Smaraka Pratishtana, 3rd Main Road, N.R. Colony, from 4 p.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka:

1. Sahara Basaveshwara Rathotsav will be taken out in Kalaburagi.

2. Press conference in Kalaburagi by Ahinda Chintakara Vedike leader Saibanna Jamadar.

3. Press conference in Kalaburagi by Dalit Sangharsh Samiti State Organising convenor Hanumanthappa Kakaragal.

From Mysuru:

1. To commemorate World Rare Disease Day and advocate better policies and access to treatment, the Organization for Rare Diseases India (ORDI) is holding the 8th edition of ‘Racefor7’ in Mysuru.

From Mangaluru:

1. Indian Red Cross Society to present IRCS-DK Woman Service Award, Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar to preside, Town Hall, 10 am

2. With the first direct train between Mangaluru and Mumbai operated on the first day of Konkan Rly inauguration — Matsyagandha Express — completing 25 years of run, patrons plan big celebrations.

3. Udupi district administration organises wall painting competition for public on painting polling station walls in each taluk.