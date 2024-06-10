1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar to meet delegation of Congress legislators from Bengaluru

2. U.S. Consulate General in Chennai, Elliott School of International Affairs, George Washington University and Christ University, Bengaluru, are jointly organising “Partners in Progress” , a symposium and plenary session today. Inaugural address by Dr. Fr. Jose C.C., Vice-Chancellor, Christ University, keynote address by Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, PVSM, AVSM, NM. Rear Admiral Michael L. Baker, Defense Attaché in the U.S. embassy in New Delhi, will be the guest of honour. The programme will be held at KE Auditorium, 5th Floor, Block IV, Christ University, central campus, Hosur Road, near Dairy Circle, from 9 a.m

2. Department of Ayush is celebrating Yogotsava today. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao will inaugurate the programme, at Hotel Lalit Ashok, Kumarakrupa Road at 4 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi‘s claim that the State Government will divide Belagavi district into three districts evokes sharp reactions. While the Chikkodi District Agitation Committee welcomes it, Kannada organisations oppose it , saying it will help the cause of Marathi leaders who are demanding that Belagavi should be included in Maharashtra.

2. Vinay Kumar Kasbegoudar, a topper in JEE Advance, will be felicitated at Sharan Basva Samsthan in Kalaburagi at 2 p.m.

3. Heavy rains are expected in Kalyana Karnataka as per weather forecast. IMD has issued an orange alert for the region.

4. Jai Bhim organisation is holding a press meet on irregularities in Ashraya scheme allotments in Hubballi at 12 noon.

From south Karnataka

1. Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) is hosting a national conference on classical languages of India. Dean, Faculty of Arts, Amity University, Gurugram, Professor Udaya Narayan Singh and Vice-Chancellor of Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, Prof. Shrinivasa Varakhedi are participating in the event.

2. Newly-elected MP from Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency to visit Congress office in Mysuru.

From coastal Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao is holding a series of meetings today. He is also scheduled to hold a press meet after the meetings.