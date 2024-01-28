GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Top news developments in Karnataka on January 28, 2024

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

January 28, 2024 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau,Satish Kumar B S 2291

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is participating in a State-level convention of the oppressed communities being organised by the Federation of Associations of Oppressed communities and Federation of Karnataka Backward Classes’ Federation in Chitradurga at 11 am. 

2. Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok is holding a press conference today. 

3. Vishadha Gathe, a collection of poems written by D.B. Mallikarjunaswamy Mahamane and published by Yaaji Prakashana will be released today. Journalist and thinker Dr. Vijaya, Prof. Baraguru Ramachandrappa, poet and writer Dr. Rajashekar Matapati, poet and Rajya Sabha Member Dr. L. Hanumanthaiah, former Chairman of Karnataka Nataka Academy Srinivas G. Kappanna participate. The event will be held at Kalagrama, Mallathahalli, at 9.30 a.m.  

4. Yakshagana Tapassangha will present Yakshagana performances - Chandravalee Vilasa (Poorvaardha) written by Dhvajapurada Nagappayya and Bharataagamana, written by Kumbale Parthi Subba between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Udayabhanu Kalasangha, near Gavi Gangadhareshwara temple, Gavipuram, Kempegowda Nagar, behind Ramakrishna Mutt. Entry is free.  

5. Vedanta Institute, Bengaluru, is organising a discourse on Bhagavad Gita Chapter 3 by Sunanda at R.V. Teachers School Auditorium, Jayanagar 2nd Block, between 6.45 p.m. and 8 p.m. 

From North Karnataka

1. Kailas Vijay Vargiya, minister from Madhya Pradesh and some others to visit Shabari Kolla in Belagavi district on Sunday, believed to be the place where Lord Ram met Shabari. 

2. Sauharda Karnataka leaders Prof. R.K. Hudgi, Dr. Meenakshi Bali and others will address a press conference in Kalaburagi. 

3. Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha leader Sharanabasappa Mamshetty will address a press conference in Kalaburagi. 

From South Karnataka

1. Mysuru Fest 2024 is being organised by Department of Tourism 

From Coastal Karnataka

1. With the BJP appointing in-charges and conveners for Lok Sabha constituencies speculations over selection of BJP candidates for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, Uttara Kannada constituencies begin. On the other hand, the Congress has planned to hold a State level convention of its workers in Mangaluru in February to prepare its workers to wrest the coastal Lok Sabha seats from the BJP 

Top News Today

