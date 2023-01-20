Top news developments in Karnataka on January 20, 2023

January 20, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST

1. International Trade Fair of Millets and Organics 2023 gets going today. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Pralhad Joshi, Bhagwanth Khuba, Shobha Karandlaje, Kailash Choudhary and Rajeev Chandrashekhar are participating in the event at Tripura Vasini, Palace Ground, at 11 a.m.

2. The famed Republic Day flower show of Lalbagh is being inaugurated today. History of Bengaluru is the theme of the show this year that goes on till January 30.

3. Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC) in Bengaluru is celebrating its golden jubilee. As part of the celebrations, the premiere institution is organizing the Prof. V.K.R.V. Rao lecture by Prof. J.K. Bajaj, Chairman, Indian Council of Social Science Research, between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the newly-constructed Prof. V.K.R.V. Rao hostel on its campus on Dr. V.K.R.V. Road, Nagarbhavi at 5 p.m. Mr. Bommai will address the gathering at 5.30 p.m.

4. Dr. Tripta Thakur, Director General, National Power Training Institute, an apex body of Ministry of Power, Government of India, and Jithesh John, Economic Adviser, will give details on Agni Tattva campaign. The campaign promotes an environment-conscious lifestyle that focuses on mindful and deliberate utilisation of power instead of ‘mindless and destructive consumption’.

5. Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, is organizing Rozgar Mela - Mission Recruitment - 3rd national event. Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, will participate, at Cauvery Hall, 4th Floor, Central Revenue Building, Queens Road.

6. Press Club of Bengaluru is organizing Meet the Press programme with Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad, from 11.30 a.m. on its premises.

7. Rangotri Makkala Rangashaale is celebrating 76th birthday of Pustakamane Hariharapriya at Nayana Auditorium, Kannada Bhavana, Ravindra Kalakshetra complex, J.C. Road, from 10 a.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar lays foundation stone for various projects of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation to be taken up in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts.

2. Inauguration of new building of Chamaraja Academy of Visual Arts and CAVA Mela.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Krishi Vignana Kendra, Mangaluru, to lay foundation stone for constructing the building of Centre of Excellence for Integrated Farming System at Alape in Mangaluru.

2. A three-day All India Sports Meet of National Institutes of Technology (NITs) will begin at the National Institute of Technology – Karnataka (NIT-K) at Surathkal today. Commonwealth Games gold medallist Pushparaj Hegde P. inaugurates the meet at 11.30 a.m. Over 1,000 atheletes from 25 NITs expected to participate in volleyball, kabaddi and yoga competitions.

A three-day beach festival begins at Malpe in Udupi today at 6 p.m. Food festival, kite flying, an art camp and photo exhibition will be part of the festival which will be inaugurated by Udupi district in-charge minister S. Angara. Singers Rajesh Krishnan and Chandan Shetty will present a music concert today.

From north Karnataka

1. After over 15 months, mayor elections in Belagavi to be held on January 30.

2. Slum board to take up construction of group housing scheme in Hubballi. Housing Minister Somanna to participate in the inaugural event today.