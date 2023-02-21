Top news developments in Karnataka on February 21, 2023

February 21, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST

1. A day after Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Managing Director and IPS officer D. Roopa and IAS officer and Endowment Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri met the Chief Secretary to complain about each other, it is anticipated that the government will take further action on the two squabbling senior officers that has left the ruling dispensation embarrassed.

2. Discussion on the budget presented last Friday continues in both the Houses, with the opposition pressing on with its charges of corruption.

3. Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, will address the media regarding the 1st G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors, 2nd Finance and Central Bank Meet in Bengaluru.

4. Communist Party of India (Marxist), Karnataka, is organizing Kempu Pustaka Abhiyana (Red Book campaign) through zoom. The meeting ids are 81355799792, 615712. The meeting begins at 6.30 p.m.

5. Ranganirantara Cultural Association is organizing CGK 8th national theatre festival. ‘Nam Sheddu’, a short play by Lahari and Yashwanth, ‘Chakravyuha’ by Ravi Kiran Rajendra and Kavi Ghosati, presided over by Prathibha Nandakumar are planned. ‘Tala Maddale - Padmavathi Kalyana’ and ‘Shudra Shiva’, a play by Viddu Uchill, are also in the line up at Ravindra Kalakshetra complex, J.C. Road, from 4 p.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. Central Institute of Indian Languages will celebrate International Mother Language Day, which is today.

2. BJP president J.P. Nadda to address a rally at Belur in Hassan district. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others to take part.

From north Karnataka

Supporters of Belagavi district MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi and Lakshmi Hebbalkar spar over taking credit for the development of a mountain near Belagavi that has a memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji.

From coastal Karnataka

1. C. Somashekar, chairman, Karnataka Border Development Authority, will begin a two-day tour of Dakshina Kannada and Kasargod (Kerala) districts from today. He will meet the presidents and registrars of Karnataka, Tulu, Konkani and Beary Sahitya Academies, and members of Kasaragod Kavita Kuttera and Peradala Kannada Bhavan (Kerala) in the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mangaluru at 4 p.m.

2. Shobha B.G., Member Secretary, Dakshina Kannada Legal Services Authority and Senior Civil Judge will inaugurate a workshop to create awareness on sexual minorities and their rights at Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat.