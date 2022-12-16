Top news developments in Karnataka on December 16, 2022

December 16, 2022 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST

1. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri will participate today in a curtain raiser event of India Energy Week in Bengaluru.

2. Janata Dal (Secular) is expected to release its first list of candidates for 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka. The party resumes its Pancharatna Yatre across Karnataka.

3. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, along with his other party colleagues, holds programmes at Pandavapura and Manddur as part of ongoing Jana Sankalpa Yatre.

4. National Sainik Memorial Trust, Bengaluru, held the Vijay Diwas with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as the chief guest. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and Brigadier M.B. Shashidhar (Retired), Director, Sainik Welfare and Rehabilitation Department, participated as guests at National Ministry Memorial.

5. Bengaluru International Centre has arranged a programme on Bengaluru’s Traffic - a public tete-a tete with the traffic Chief ADGP and Special Commissioner of Police Traffic, M.A. Saleem. The event is on is premises on 4th Main Road, II Stage, Domlur, from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

6. Cakes of different shapes, sizes and themes are displayed at the 48th annual cake show at St. Joseph Indian High School ground, ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, in Bengaluru.

7. St. Joseph’s Boys High School is holding the inaugural function of Loyola Technology Centre today. The Centre will be inaugurated by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Auditorium, School premises, 27, Museum Road, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

8. Model United Nations conference organised by University Law College, Bangalore University, will be held today. It will be inaugurated by BU Vice Chancellor Prof. Jayakar S.M., Vice Chancellor of NLSIU, Prof. Sudhir Krishnaswamy will be participating in the event as the chief guest. The event will be held at Jnanabharathi campus from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

9. Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation is organising its 18th Maargasheershothsava from today. As part of the festival, there will be a Namasankeerthanam by Erode Rajamani Bhagavathar and team from 6.30 p.m. onwards. Event is on the foundation premises, 9th C Main, Service Road, next to BWSSB water tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Second edition of Mangaluru Technovanza organised by Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, is being held at TMA Pai International Convention Centre, 9.30 a.m. onwards.

2. Lokayukta police to hold a public grievance redressal meeting, Taluk Office, mini Vidhana Soudha, 11 a.m. onwards.

3. Minister Ashwath Narayan to lay foundation stone for new KGTTI building, Govt. Women ITI premises, Kadri, 4.30 p.m.

4. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M. R. Ravi Kumar will launch a ‘keep bus shelters/stands clean’ campaign at Car Street Bus Stand in Mangaluru.

From North Karnataka

1. Over 50 organisations seek permission to protest in front of Suvarna Soudha during the winter session. Police to make special arrangements for the protests.

2. Aam Aadmi Party member and RTI activist Sharan Ambesinge will today given details about alleged irregularities found in Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board.

From South Karnataka

1. Press conference of the Mysuru-based theatre repertory Rangayana, which has often been in the midst of controversy recently over its director’s play on Tipu Sultan.

2. Stakeholders of tourism to hold press conference on Mysuru Winter Festival today.