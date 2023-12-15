December 15, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:35 am IST

1. The winter session of the Karnataka legislature at Belagavi ends today. Among the businesses of the day is Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s reply to the discussion on North Karnataka and passage of a few pending bills tabled earlier.

2. The 15th Tribal Youth exchange programme jointly organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Home Affairs, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Government of Karnataka, CRPF and BSF will be held today. Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports, B. Nagendra, will inaugurate. Member of Parliament, P.C. Mohan, will release the brochure. MLA, Rizwan Arshad will preside over. The programme will be held at Yavanika, State Youth Centre, Nrupathunga Road, at 3.30 p.m.

3. The Institution of Engineers (India) is organising the 59th Mysore Engineers Association commemoration lecture on Environmental social and governance by Anand S. Kulkarni, Technical Director, KPMG. The programme will be held at Karnataka State Center, (IEI), premises, on Dr. Ambedkar Veedhi, at 5.30 p.m.

4. Indian Institution of Industrial Engineering is organising the IIIE 65th National convention, 7th International conference and productivity contest. Former Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka, Arvind Jadhav, will participate as the chief guest. CEO, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, Rahul Sahai will preside over the programme. The event will be held on the BMS College of Engineering premises on Bull Temple Road, at 2 p.m.

5. Carol service with a Christmas musical “The King is born” will be held today at Bishop Cotton Girls’ School on St. Mark’s Road at 6 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Additional Development Commissioner, Government of India, Dr. Ishitha Ganguly Tripathi, to attend outreach programme on Financial Literacy and Emerging Opportunities for MSMEs organised by SIDBI and KASSIA in Mysuru.

2. KSOU Vice Chancellor Dr. Sharanappa V. Halse and Additional Superintendent of Mysuru district police Nandini B.N. to attend awareness workshop against sexual harassment of women at workplace.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman releases commemorative stamp on Abbakka, at Excellent Educational Institutions, Moodbidri, 4 p.m.