Top news developments in Karnataka on August 13, 2023

August 13, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

1. The golden jubilee celebration of The Village Clinic will be held today. Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara will be participating in the programme as the chief guest. The event will be held on the clinic’s premises on Byadarahalli Cross, Padmasree Dr. B. Ramana Rao Road, Bangalore Tumkur HighWay, T. Begur Nelamangala Taluk, at 10.45 a.m.

2. CMR University, Saangeetya Aasthana and Abhimaani Prakashana are jointly organising a book release programme today. The book, titled ‘Manadaala-1’, written by K.C. Ramamurthy, retired police officer, Chairman, CMR Group of Institutions and CMR University and former Rajya Sabha Member, will be released. The programme will be held on CMR University premises, #2, 3rd C Cross, 6th A Main, Kalyan Nagar, at 10.30 a.m.

3. Akhila Karnataka Catholic Christara Kannada Sangha is organising Karnataka Bhushana award presentation ceremony. Dr. H.C. Boralingaiah, retired Vice Chancellor, Kannada University, Hampi, will give away the awards to Na. Sridhar, L. Shivashankar, Sister Jesinta Prakashappa and Antoni Prasad. The programme will be held in St. Theresamma Church Mini Auditorium on J.C. Road at 11.30 a.m.

4. Jayaa Foundation is organising Bharatanatya by Jayasheela Vinod. The programme will be held in Prabhath Auditorium, Jawaharlal Nehru Center for Advanced Scientific Research in Jakkur at 5 p.m.

5. Lions International, Kannada and Culture Troupe, District 317F and Rangachandira Trust, are jointly organising a programme to remember Mico Shivanna, theatre director. A drama titled Matha, based on Dr. Matha Manjamma Jogathi will be staged. The programme will be held in Nayana Rangamandira, Kannada Bhavana on J.C. Road at 5 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Rajiv Gandhi Jyothi Yatre to pass through Kalaburagi on its way to Hyderabad.

2. Shahapur city in Yadir district gets new civic works at the cost of ₹10 crore under Nagarothan grant.

3. KPCC member Parasmal Sukhani to address media in Raichur criticising RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge who recently said that MPs from the state would demand AIIMS for Kalaburagi or Raichur whereas Chief Minister has written to Centre to sanction the premier institute in Raichur.

From South Karnataka

1. Minister for Social Welfare and Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H C Mahadevappa to hold a public grievances meeting today

2. Minister for Minor Irrigation and Minister in-charge of Kodagu district N.S. Boseraju to preside over a meeting of Harangi reservoir Irrigation Consultative Committee meeting.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Pilikula Development Authority organises ‘Aati Koota’ (a get together during a day in Aashada month) at Pilikula on the outskirts of Mangaluru. Various cultural activities have been organised and food specially made during Tulu Aati month will be served, 10.30 a.m.

2. Mangalore University proposes to create a new category of teaching positions called Professor of Practice. The Academic Council of the university approves a statute made by the university for creating the positions. It will now be sent to the government for approval.