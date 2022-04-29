Top news developments in Karnataka on April 29, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

A file photo of BJP leader Divya Hagaragi (3rd from left), a leader of Veerashaiva Lingayat Swabhimani Balaga, who has been arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in the PSI recruitment exam in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

1. Police arrest BJP leader Divya Hagaragi, prime accused in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam.

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the semiconductor conference, Semicon India 2022, in Bengaluru through video conferencing. It is expected to draw many big names from the industry from across the world.

3. NCERT will release of “Mandate Document for the National Curriculum Framework” today at IISc. The document will be released by Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. Dr. K. Kasturirangan, Chairperson, National Steering Committee, National Curriculum Framework, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh, Minister for Higher Education Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan will participate.

4. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai heads to Delhi to participate in conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices.

5. Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute holds graduation day today, with Dr. K. Sudhakar, Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, as guest of honour. Padma Vibhushan Dr. V.K. Aatre, scientist and former head DRDO, to participate.

6. Bangalore University will hold its 56th annual convocation. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and Chancellor of Bangalore University will preside over the event.

7. Sri Rama Navami Global Music Festival at Fort High School Ground today will feature Carnatic music concert by L. Shankar, A.K. Palanivel and Sai Giridhar, at 6.30 p.m.

8. Sri Rama Navami Music Festival by Sri Vani Kala Kendra will feature Carnatic vocal by Anjali Ravindra, at 5.30 p.m.; Carnatic vocal duet by Saralaya sisters Kavitha and Triveni at 6.30 p.m. The concerts are at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwaranagar.

From south Karnataka

Senior Ayush officials from New Delhi to visit Mysuru today to inspect venues and explore the feasibility of holding the main event of International Day of Yoga on June 21 in Mysuru. PM Narendra Modi has been invited to the event.

From coastal Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K. V. Rajendra to inaugurate ‘Apathbandhu’, a training of rural volunteers in first aid and emergency care, organised by Nitte Deemed-to-be-University in Mangaluru. M. Venkatesh, Managing Director, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, to attend the inaugural ceremony.

From north Karnataka

Amidst fears of a fourth wave, Minister Govind Kajol will review COVID-19 management in Belagavi district and monitor progress of vaccination.