April 17, 2024 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST

1. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Karnataka today to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. He will address public meetings in Mandya, and later in Kolar. It is his first visit to the Congress-ruled State after the announcement of the election schedule. The Congress candidates in Mandya and Kolar seats are pitted against the JD(S), which is an ally of the BJP.

2. Today is Rama Navami. It has assumed special significance as it comes in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. Politicians are expected to take part in the public celebrations by mandals (social organisations) and music concerts. Former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) candidate from Mandya H.D. Kumaraswamy offered prayers this morning at temples in Maralinga Doddi and Keragodu villages.

3. Kannada Jana-Janeyara Vedike organised an event on the theme “Our tax, our right: Kannadiga’s self-esteem march against the Union Government”. Prof. S.G. Siddaramaiah, Prof. L.N. Mukundaraj, Janagere Venkataramiah, B.T. Lalitha Nayak, K.T. Chikkanna, Vasundara Bhupathi and others participated in the event at Nagarabhavi II Stage, Shankar Nag Circle, Malagala.

4. Commuters traversing the bottleneck of Hebbal flyover will have to endure more traffic logjam for the next six months, starting today. As Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has taken up work to add two new lanes to the congested flyover, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has banned all traffic except two-wheelers on the K.R. Puram ramp.

5. Veteran film actor, director and producer Dwarakish, who passed away yesterday, will be laid to rest today.

6. Sri Ramaseva Mandali Trust is organising Sri Ramanavami music festival today. As part of the programme, there will be a discourse on Ramayana Bala Kanda by Kalale Muralidharachar, at 9 a.m.; vocal concert by R.N. Thyagarajan and R.N. Tharanathan at 10.35 a.m.; veena concert by D. Balakrishna at 12.30 p.m. The event will be held at S.V.N. Rao Memorial Hall, Nettigere, Somanahalli, Kanakapura Road.

7. Sree Ramaseva Mandali is presenting a Carnatic music concert by Sivarsi Skandaprasad and party today at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m.

8. Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali will present Nagaswaram by S.P. Palanivelu and R. Prabhavathi Palanivelu and party today at Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali, 1st Main Road, 8th Block, Jayanagar, at 6.30 p.m.