year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Top news developments in Karnataka on April 16, 2024

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

April 16, 2024 11:12 am | Updated 11:12 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Autorickshaw aggregator Namma Yatri will launch Driver-First cabs in Bengaluru on April 16, 2024.

Autorickshaw aggregator Namma Yatri will launch Driver-First cabs in Bengaluru on April 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

1. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is organising the 42nd Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee annual meeting. It got underway at Hotel Sheraton Grand at Rajajinagar in Bengaluru this morning. IASD is an inter-governmental forum whose aim is to co-ordinate efforts to deal with debris in orbit around Earth. Founded in 1993, its primary purposes is information exchange on space debris research activities, facilitating opportunities for joint research, and reviewing progress of activities.

2. Autorickshaw aggregator Namma Yatri will today launch Driver-First cabs in Bengaluru. The app in Bengaluru will offer two types of taxis: eco, which are non-air-conditioned, and comfy, which are air-conditioned. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy is set to inaugurate.

3. With just 10 days left for polling in 14 constituencies in Karnataka, the verbal war between Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Janata Dal (Secular) State president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, in particular, is getting heated.

4. Congress is getting set for the visit of its national leader Rahul Gandhi to Karnataka tomorrow. He is set to visit Mandya and Kolar for Lok Sabha poll rallies.

5. St. John’s Medical College is organising graduation day programme today. Dr. Tessy Thomas, Vice-Chancellor, NICHE University, Kanyakumari, will be the chief guest. The event will be held on the college premises, Sarjapur Road, Koramangala at 3 p.m. 

6. Sree Ramaseva Mandali is presenting a Carnatic music concert by Kalavathy Avadooth and party today. The programme will be held at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m.

Karnataka

Top News Today

