Top news developments in Karnataka on April 15, 2024

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka and Bengaluru today

April 15, 2024 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Brahmashree Narayana Guru circle during  the election road show in Mangaluru on April 14, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Brahmashree Narayana Guru circle during  the election road show in Mangaluru on April 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

1. A scooter carrying three fell into a deep trench dug by the BWSSB this morning, killing one and injuring two, at Kengeri Kommaghatta Road, part of the Cauvery drinking water V stage pipeline, for supplying to the western parts of Bengaluru city.

2. The war of words continues between former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on his allegedly derogatory remarks against women. He held a press conference this morning to list out what he described as “anti-women” remarks and moves by Congress leaders. This comes a day after he faced attack for stating that “guarantee” schemes were leading women “astray.” The Women’s Commission has issued him a notice for his comments.

3. Filing of nominations for 14 constituencies going to polls on May 7 resumes today after the weekend break. Today, among others, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will file his nominations in Dharwad today at 11 a.m., accompanied by senior party leader B.S. Yediyurappa. Road restrictions have been imposed.

4. Union Minister S. Jaishankar is in Bengaluru today as part of BJP campaign.

5. RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge is likely to speak on BJP manifesto and Prime Minister’s visit to Karnataka yesterday.

6. Road shows and rallies have picked up steam as election day nears. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to participate in road show of Mrinal Hebbalkar, Congress nominee from Belagavi constituency, today.

7. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partner parties will hold “Defeat BJP, Save India” convention at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall in Mangaluru.

