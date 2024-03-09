Top news developments from Karnataka on March 9, 2024

March 09, 2024 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST

With the Congress announcing first list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls, with names of seven from Karnataka, all eyes are now on BJP’s list which will have names from Karnataka. The saffron party’s first list had no candidates from Karnataka. Union Minister of Railways, Communication and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw today launched the fastest and indigenously designed IP/MPLS Router at Nivetti Systems Pvt Ltd, J.P. Nagar 2nd Phase, 9.45 a.m. He will inspect Vande Bharat Sleeper coaches at BEML Admin Gate, Suranjandas Road New Thippasandra, at 1 p.m. and will be at the commissioning of Applied Materials India Validation Centre, Applied Materials India Private Limited, Kadugodi Plantation, at 4 p.m. The Department of Energy is organising Raitha Soura Shakti Mela and launch of PM Kusum B and C schemes. The mela that focuses on solar energy for farming sector will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Energy Minister K.J. George will take part in the event at University of Agricultural Sciences, GKVK campus, at 4 p.m. St. Joseph’s College of Law is organising a dialogue on “What we should know about apartment Law.” Former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde will be the chief guest. The programme is on the College premises, on Field Marshal Cariappa Road, at 4 p.m. B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog, will address the Sangam: Digital Twin Outreach programme at International Institute of Information Technology, Electronics City, Hosur Road, at 3 p.m.

From South Karnataka

Chamarajanagar district in Charge minister Venkatesh to review preparations for beneficiaries interaction with Chief Minister scheduled for March 12.

From Coastal Karnataka

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) receives first crude consignment from KG Valley. Ministers Krishna Byregowda and Dinesh Gundu Rao attend guarantee beneficiaries conference at Thokkottu.

From North Karnataka

The 21st Bidar District Kannada Sahitya Sammelan will begin at Channabasava Pattaddevaru Rangamandir in Bidar at 10.30 a.m. Kalaburagi Lok Sabha member Dr. Umesh Jadhav will flag off the new Kalaburagi-Bengaluru train at 5.30 pm in Kalaburagi Railway Station.