Top news developments from Karnataka on August 22, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be inaugurating the “Rajashri Nalwadi Sri Krishnaraja Wadiyar Srigandhavana” established on the premises of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, on August 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI

1. Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited’s “Rajashri Nalwadi Sri Krishnaraja Wadiyar Srigandhavana” established on its premises will be inaugurated today by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani and Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah will be participating in the event as chief guests. The event will be chaired by K. Madal Virupakshappa, Chairman, KS&DL.

2. Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) is organising a workshop on ‘Bio-fortification - A Pathway to Improve India’s Nutritional Outcomes.’ The event will be held at The Lalit Ashok, Kumarakrupa Road from 10 a.m. onwards.

3. University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, All-India Agricultural Students Association, New Delhi and Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi are jointly organising a three-day international conference on advances in Agriculture and Food System towards sustainable development goals. Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje will inaugurate the conference and Karnataka Minister for Agriculture B.C. Patil will be the chief guest. The conference will be held at Kuvempu Auditorium, South Block, GKVK campus, from 10 a.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka

1. Kannada and Culture Minister Sunil Kumar will hold a meeting of his department officers in Kalaburagi between 9.30 am and 10.30 am. Later, he will participate in the Bhumi Puja of Sri Narayanaguru Shaktipeetha at Karadal village in Chittapur taluk, Kalaburagi district, at 11 am.

2. Kalyana Karnataka Kannadapara Horatagara Okkutta President Jagannath Suryavanshi will address a press conference on Kalyana Karnataka Liberation Day.

3. BJP MLA Anil Benake says he will distribute V D Savarkar photos to all Ganesh Mandals in Belagavi city.

From South Karnataka

1. Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekhar will present Pratibha Puraskar awards to meritorious children of Safai Karmcharis in Mysuru.

From Coastal Karnnataka

1. Jokatte Nagarika Horata Samithi will protest in front of the KSPCB’s Regional Office opposing unabated air and water pollution from industries at 11 am.