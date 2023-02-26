Top news developments in Karnataka on February 26, 2023

February 26, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

1. Karnataka Electricity Consumers’ Association is organising the first-State-level conference on Electricity consumers. The conference will be held at UVCE Alumni Association Hall, K.R. Circle, from 11 a.m. onwards.

2. State-level convention of Dalit Federation. All India Vice president of Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch, Subhashini Ali will inaugurate. The convention will be held at Gandhi Bhavan on Kumara Park road from 11 a.m. onwards

3. Rao Bahadur Dharmapravartha Gubbi Thotadappa Charities in association with Rao Bahadur Dharmapravartha Gubbi Thotadappa Vidyarthinilaya Senior Students Association will be organising the Association’s Foundation Day and senior students’ convention. Minister for Housing and Basic Infrastructure V. Somanna to inaugurate. Former Science Advisor to Defence Minister Dr. Vasudeva K. Atre will deliver a lecture on phase of change in technology. The event will be held at Dharmasamsthe premises, near City Railway Station Gubbi Thotadappa Road from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

4. MHS Event’s Sumit Mukherjee will present a Bollywood Retro musical programme titled Dil Tera Deewana today. The singers at the event include Anil Bajpai, Shurjo Bhattacharya, Shruti Bhide, Shruthi Raghavendran, Bangalore Haris, Mrunmayee, Puja Goswami, Shekhar Iyer, Niyazuddin Niyaz, Anurag Madhumita and Anmol Ranasingha. The event will be held at Devaraj Urs Bhavan in Vasant Nagar from 5.30 p.m. onwards.

5. Rangamandala Samkruthika Sangha, Sivaganga Trust, Bengaluru is organising the Srinivasa G Kappanna cultural programme. T.N. Seetharam, Kannada film and TV serial director, will inaugurate. The programme will be held at Sivaganga Mandira, Sir M.V. Extension, 1st Block, Kengeri Satellite Town, from 9.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m.

6. Sri Guru Samartha Sangeetha Vidyalaya is organising the Hindustani music festival today at Sri Krishnaraja Parishath Mandira, Kannada Sahitya Parishat premises in Chamarajpet from 4 p.m. onwards.

7. What is the need of God in modern life? A talk by Swami Nikhilananda, at the Institution of Engineers (India) Karnataka State Centre, No. 3, B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, opposite Indian Express from 6.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to participate in the valedictory of Kalyana Karnataka Utsav in Kalaburagi at 5 pm.

2. Third and concluding day events at Kalyana Karnataka Utsav in Kalaburagi.

3. Election of office-bearers of the Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KKCCI) in Kalaburagi.

4. PUC first year exams postponed in Belagavi due to Prime Minister’s visit.

From South Karnataka

1. BJP press meet on Vijay Sanklapa Yatre in the region

2. Two-day Synchronized Vulture Survey concludes at Bandipur.

3. Press conference by Sugarcane Cultivators Association to announce its next plan of agitation as the sugar mills are allegedly not complying with the government directives to increase the purchase price by ₹150 per ton.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Inauguration of new pavilion at Mangala stadium and skill development and training centre at Hoigebazar by MSCL. Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, minister V Sunil Kumar to attend.

2. Foundation stone laying for waterfront development project, central market project and Sultan Bathery area development project, 5 pm