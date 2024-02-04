February 04, 2024 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST

Here are the important developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will participate in the valedictory of the national level archery championship for police, KSRP Grounds, Koramangala, 4 p.m. BJP State General Secretary P. Rajiv and Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya are addressing a press conference at the Party State Office, 12:30 p.m. Sapthak Bangalore and Surmandal Hyderabad, are jointly organising a vocal concert by Shivani Mirajkar Jain. She will be accompanied by Srivatsa Koulgi on tabla, Tejas Katoti, on harmonium, Kala Ramanath on violin and Bhushan Parchure on tabla. The programme is being organised to pay tribute to Mohan Naman - a musical tribute to the late Mohan Hemmadi, a patron of music, art and culture and a social worker. The programme will be held at Canara Union, 8th Main Road, Malleswaram at 5.30 p.m. Pravara Theatre is presenting two Kannada plays today. K.P. Poornachandra Tejaswi’s Annana Nenapu - The stage adaptation for the play is by Karanam Pavan Prasad, design and direction by Hanu Ramasanjeeva, 4 p.m.; Beg Borrow aliya— a comedy play written by M.S. Narasimhamurthy, design and direction by Hanu Ramasanjeeva. The event will be held at K.H. Kalasoudha in Hanumantha Nagar, 7 p.m.

From North Karnataka

Karnataka State Pulses Development Board to launch e-commerce business to deliver GI tagged Toor Dal at door steps.

From Mysuru

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha to hold discussions with Deputy Commissioner and officials of NHAI on the Mysuru-Kushalnagar highway development and expansion of a portion of Mysore T.Narsipura stretch of NH 766.

From Mangaluru

Upa Lokayutka K.N. Phaneendra will hold an interaction with the judicial officers of Udupi district on the topic ‘Role of Lokayukta institution and legal services authority in public administration’, Udupi district court, 10 am. Later he will hold a meeting with Lokayukta police officials of Udupi district. He will undertake a surprise visit to public offices and institutions in Udupi district from 4 p.m.

Read more news from Karnataka here.