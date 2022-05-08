Top Karnataka news developments today

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is holding a meeting with deputy commissioners of all the districts today. A programme is being organized to mark the Launch of the World Bank-sponsored REWARD scheme under the Watershed project in Bengaluru today.

North Karnataka

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public meeting at Balat in Kamalanagar taluk in Bidar district today.

Mysuru

A cyclothon to promote environmental awareness and sustainable development as part of the Jayciana festival by Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) is being taken up today. The 98th Mysuru Karaga Festival is celebrated today.

Mangaluru:

Mangaluru Urban Development Authority is set to develop six gardens in the City and Lady Hill Kottara Road will get a face lift. State Government takes over operation of Koosamma Maternity Hospital in Udupi.

Read more news from Karnataka here.