Top Karnataka news developments today

- Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is holding a meeting with deputy commissioners of all the districts today.
- A programme is being organized to mark the Launch of the World Bank-sponsored REWARD scheme under the Watershed project in Bengaluru today.
North Karnataka
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge will address a public meeting at Balat in Kamalanagar taluk in Bidar district today.
Mysuru
- A cyclothon to promote environmental awareness and sustainable development as part of the Jayciana festival by Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE) is being taken up today.
- The 98th Mysuru Karaga Festival is celebrated today.
Mangaluru:
- Mangaluru Urban Development Authority is set to develop six gardens in the City and Lady Hill Kottara Road will get a face lift.
- State Government takes over operation of Koosamma Maternity Hospital in Udupi.
