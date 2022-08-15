Top Karnataka news developments today

Key news developments from Karnataka on August 14, 2022

Students, Artists, during full dress rehearsal for 75th years of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (Independence day) celebrations, at Manekshaw Parade Grounds, in Bengaluru on August 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K.

Key news developments from Karnataka on August 14, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Karnataka to watch out for today:

1. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and the Government of Karnataka’s Independence Day programme at the Manekshaw Parade Ground, Bengaluru.

2. Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Trust is organising Krantiveera Sangolli Rayana birth anniversary and Independence Day programme at Devraj Urs Circle, near City Railway Station, Bengaluru. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to participate.

3. Congress to take out a padayatra (foot march) from Sangolli Rayana circle to Basavanagudi National College grounds in Bengaluru to mark the 75 th anniversary of Independence

North Karnataka:

1. A nine-km-long national flag is being taken out in a procession in Kalaghatagi to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence.

Mysuru:

1. Various programmes are being held in Mysuru and other districts in the region to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

Mangaluru:

1. Minister for Kannada and Culture and Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, V. Sunil Kumar hoisted the national flag at the Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru and delivered Independence Day address.

2. Minister for Ports, Fisheries and Inland Water Transport and Minister in-charge of Udupi District S. Angara hoisted the national flag at the Mahatma Gandhi stadium at Ajjarakadu in Udupi and addressed the gathering on the 75th anniversary of the country’s Independence.