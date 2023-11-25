HamberMenu
Top developments from Karnataka today 

Here are the top news to watch out for from Karnataka today, November 25, 2023

November 25, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bengaluru to participate in a programme being organised by HAL. 

  1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bengaluru to participate in a programme being organised by HAL. 
  2. Inauguration of Tulu cultural festival and Kambala, Slush track buffalo race, at Bengaluru Palace Grounds at 11 a.m.  
  3. The Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2 will submit its 6th report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today.
  4. Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry is observing Women’s Entrepreneurship Day on the theme Igniting innovative solutions for Entrepreneurs growth today. Union Minister of State for Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare, Shobha Karandlaje, will participate as the chief guest.
  5. Emotional First Aid Academy is hosting the convocation ceremony today for the first cohort of Emotional First Aid Providers - a group of compassionate individuals trained to serve as the vanguard of mental being. The programme will be held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Atria, No. 1, Palace Road, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.  

North Karnataka

  1. Anubhava Mantapa Utsav will be celebrated at Basavakalyan in Bidar district. Dr. M. M. Kalaburagi Award will be presented to B.V. Shiroor. Basavaraj Horatti will inaugurate and all major Lingayat seers will participate. 
  2. Press meet by pourakarmika association on their unfulfilled demands in Hubballi at 11.30 a.m. 
  3. BJP Yuva Morcha to hold eye camps in 12 places on Sunday & Monday to mark Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’ s birthday in Dharwad district. 

Mysuru

  1. Chamarajanagar district administration will conduct a workshop on gender equality in work place as part of international day to end atrocities against women  
  2. Graduation Day of St. Philomena’s College 
  3. Follow up on combing operation in Hediyala range of Bandipur where a woman was killed in tiger attack on Friday.

Mangaluru

Many melas (touring troupes) of Yakshagana theatre in the coastal belt begin their daily performances of 2023-24 season. Over 40 melas start their tour by mid-December and perform till mid-May.

