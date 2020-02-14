Title deed distribution programme cancelled over politics between leaders

A programme scheduled to distribute title deeds to several families, who were identified 36 years ago, at Hanakere village was postponed indefinitely on Thursday owing to the alleged non-cooperation by Mandya MLA M. Srinivas.

Hanakere is the native village of Mr. Srinivas, a veteran JD(S) leader. Mandya MP Sumalatha had planned to issue the title deeds to the families. Nevertheless, Mr. Srinivas wrote to the district administration to cancel the programme as the scheme was formulated by the State government. It is said that the MLA warned of moving a breach of privilege motion in the Assembly if the MP distributed the title deeds.

Ms. Sumalatha, in spite of the cancellation of the programme, visited the village on Thursday morning and interacted with the beneficiaries and other villagers.

Many beneficiaries accused the MLA of politicising the issue. Ms. Sumalatha, meanwhile, took Mandya tahsildar D. Nagesh and Mandya Taluk Panchayat executive officer Ganganna to task for cancelling the programme.

Mr. Nagesh told presspersons that the programme would be organised shortly.