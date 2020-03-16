Tipu’s summer palace, tombs closed for tourists

In the wake of increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in various parts of the country, the Mandya district administration has closed the entry of visitors to the popular tourist attractions Dariya Daulat Bagh and Gumbaz in Srirangapatna.

Whilst Dariya Daulat Bagh is the summer palace of the 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan, Gumbaz has tombs of Tipu, his father Hyder Ali and his mother Fakr-un-Nisa and their relatives.

Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh on Monday issued an order announcing the closure of both the places for visitors till March 20.

These two places attract a large number of tourists, both domestic and international, everyday.

Meanwhile, according to the Tourism Department, the arrival of visitors to other popular tourist attractions in and around Srirangapatna, including Balamuri and Yedamuri waterfalls, and Ranganathaswamy temple and Nimishambha temple has drastically declined since two weeks following the COVID-19 scare.

Mr. Venkatesh has imposed similar regulations on the entry of tourists, both Indian and foreign, to Brindavan Gardens and its downstream Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, since March 13.