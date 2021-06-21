Timely monsoon helped farmers complete sowing

As the district received widespread rainfall in the last 20 days, farmers have completed sowing on 1,62,794 hectares of land, recording 22 % of the targeted 7,55,130 hectares for Kharif season, till June 19.

According to the data provided by the Department of Agriculture, farmers in Chincholi taluk completed 36% of the sowing with 35,489 hectares against the targeted 99,767 hectares of land. Farmers in Afzalpur and Chittapur taluk completed sowing on 30, 819 hectares and 37,490 hectares respectively, covering 31% of the total targeted sowing area in both the taluks. In Sedam taluk, sowing was completed on 19,535 hectares (23%) against the targeted area of 85,930 hectares. Farmers in Aland taluk and Kalaburagi taluk completed sowing on 15% of the total sowing area, and the total sown area in Jewargi taluk was just 6% in the last three weeks.

The timely monsoon showers in the district enabled farmers to take up sowing operations, mainly for short-duration crops. They completed sowing of black gram on 16,948 hectares, recording 57% of the targeted 29,800 hectares. The sowing of green gram has covered 30,034 hectares (61%) against the target of 49,100 hectares in the district.

The district received 95 mm rainfall from June 1 to June 20. Kalgi taluk received the highest rain of 136 mm, followed by 134 mm rainfall in Jewargi taluk. The rainfall recorded in Yaddrami taluk and Shahabad taluk was 121 mm and in Kalaburagi taluk was 102 mm. Aland, Afzalpur, Chincholi, and Chitapur saw between 72mm to 90 mm. Sedam taluk recorded the lowest rainfall of 72 mm in the last fortnight.