Time slot fixed for discussion on NK

Following appeals by members of all parties, Legislative Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti has scheduled time on Tuesday to discuss issues concerning North Karnataka in the Upper House. Mr. Horatti, on Monday, announced that soon after the Question Hour, the entire day would be devoted for North Karnataka issues. “People and the media have been accusing the legislators of wasting time here without discussing issues related to North Karnataka,” he said.

Earlier, raising the issue, Leader of Opposition S.R.Patil said, “The House should discuss issues related to irrigation projects, development of backward areas in the House. The chairman should fix specific time for the debate,” he said.

BJP member Laxman Savadi said the public were disappointed with the way the discussions were being held.

JD(S) member K.T. Srikante Gowda, Congress member C.M. Ibrahim also expressed similar opinions.