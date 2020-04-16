Tight regulations on the cards with Mysuru now a COVID-19 hotspot

With Mysuru declared as a COVID-19 hotspot and one among the three districts in the State categorised as a “large outbreak”, the Mysuru district administration is mulling over tight regulations in locations where the positive cases had been reported.

A decision was expected by Friday on the nature of curbs, including the sealing down of roads and streets close to the homes of patients as a containment strategy. Bengaluru Urban and Belagavi were the other districts categorised as “large outbreaks” in the State.

Nanjangud town, one of the largest COVID-19 clusters already under red zone, had been a containment area since the first case with strict curbs along with two nearby villages which had also reported positive cases. The town had been almost under total seal down.

As many as 49 positive cases out of 61 in Mysuru had been linked to Jubilant Generics Limited, a pharmaceutical company in the town. Eight cases are linked to Tablighi Jamaat attendees, two were foreign returnees, one was the contact of a foreign returnee and another one was the ‘SARI’ case.

“The positive cases have spread across Mysuru and nature of containment of those localities was being discussed with the district now being declared a hotspot. Already, the lanes close to the houses of the patients had been barricaded and police patrolling had been stepped up. Now with the new regulations brought in following extension of lockdown till May 3, we shall have to concentrate curbs more in those areas and enforce tight regulations,” said Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar.

However, the relaxation of curbs after April 20 may not entirely apply to Mysuru.

Location map

The district administration is planning to come out with a location map of the positive cases in Mysuru and Nanjangud after many citizens sought to know the location of such cases. The map of the live cases would be ready soon which was expected to be updated based on the cases.

In Mysuru, the positive cases had been traced in Vijayanagar first and second stages, Gokulam, Janata Nagar, Kuvempunagar, Jayalakshmipuram, Nazarabad, J.P. Nagar, Srirampura second stage and SVP Nagar. Barring SVP Nagar, which reported three cases within a family, the rest are single cases and their contacts had been quarantined.

So far, 1,564 persons are in quarantine and 2,025 had completed 14 days of quarantine.