Three trees chopped off by miscreants in Indiranagar

June 28, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Three healthy and robust trees were cut down by unidentified miscreants in Indiranagar in the wee hours of Wednesday, leaving the residents shocked. 

S. G. Aditya, General Secretary, Indiranagar Owners and Traders Welfare Association, found the three trees planted recently were chopped off. He lodged a complaint with the Karnataka Forest Department, following which two officials from the Department rushed to the spot and inspected the site. Range Forest Officer Thimmappa said that two Indian Almond trees and one Mahogany tree were chopped off. 

As per the CCTV footage acquired from a nearby shop, the incident took place between 1.57 a.m. and 2.15 a.m., where two strangers are seen cutting down the three trees. Mr. Thimmappa said that they were probing the case, and will soon register a FIR against those who cut off the trees illegally. 

