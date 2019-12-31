Three students drowned

Three students of Satya Sai Prem Niketan Residential School, Anjutagi in Indi taluk of Vijayapura district, drowned in the Gandori Nala waters near Belakota in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, while on a trip.
The police gave the names of three students as Manjunath C. Yadwad (15) of Indi taluk, Shubham S. Hosur (15) of Vijayapura of ninth standard, and Lakshman B. Donnur (14) of Devara Hipparagi in Vijayapura district of eighth standard of the school.
The police said that 96 students and four teachers from the school came to Satya Sai University in Kamalapur for a school tour on December 25. The incident took place when the students visited the Gandori Nala at noon on Tuesday.
The police, who recovered the bodies, have sent them for post-mortem. A case has been registered at the Mahagaon Police Station.
