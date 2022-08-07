Three of family killed after car crashes into dargah wall near Dharwad
Three members of a family died when their car hit a roadside dargah in Jigalur village near Dharwad on August 7.
Hanumantappa Bevinakatti, Renuka Bevinakatti and their son Ravindra died on the spot, when the car hit the side wall of the building.
They were returning from Bengaluru after attending a family function. The driver seems to have lost control and hit the building, police said. A team of officers from Kundagol police station visited the spot and are investigating further.
