Three of family found dead

The bodies of three persons of a family were found under the Korti Kolhar bridge in the Krishna.
However, all the three bodies were found at different times.
While the body of a woman was found on February 19, the other two were found on February 25.
All the three went missing since February 16.
The deceased have been identified as Renuka Hawaldar (45), her daughter Aishwarya (23) and son Akhilesh Hawaldar (18).
As nobody came to claim the bodies, the police got their last rites performed.
On February 26, one of the relatives who obtained some clues to the death filed a complaint with the Kolhar Police. At that time, the police reportedly informed about the bodies being found.
The police, after a registering case, are investigating. Meanwhile, the police said that a family dispute could have led to the incident.
