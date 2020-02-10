Three labourers found infected with KFD virus

The Health and Family Welfare Department, on Sunday, conducted a vaccination drive at Madabur Estate in N.R.Pura taluk, after three labourers in the estate were found with KFD virus. Among those affected two are from Madhya Pradesh and one from Assam.

Following complaints of high fever among four persons in the estate, the doctors had taken blood samples and sent them for the tests on February 2. “Among the four samples sent, four confirmed positive. We got the reports on Friday. By then, two of them had returned to Madhya Pradesh. Another woman, who is from Assam, has recovered”, said Manjunath H.K., District Surveillance Officer, Chikkamagaluru.

The officer is trying to contact his counterparts in Madhya Pradesh so that the two who returned to their native State are kept under observation for a few more days. “There are no chances of infection spreading as it is a tick-borne viral disease. However, they need to be under observation for at least one more week”, he said.

The Health Department staff conducted the vaccination drive at Madabur Estate, covering 39 people. Among them four were locals and the rest were workers from different States. In the second phase, the department is planning to vaccinate all residents staying put in the five-kilometre radius of the estate, he said.