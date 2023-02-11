HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three killed near Davanagere

February 11, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Three youths were killed on the spot after a truck ran over their motorcycle near Anagodu on the outskirts of Davanagere on national highway No. 48 on Friday late night.

The deceased have been identified as Sandesh, 23, Parashuram, 24, and Shivu, 26, all residents of Rama Nagar in Davanagere. The accident occurred when they were returning to Davanagere after attending a function at Katihalli village in Davanagere taluk. All three used to work as labourers in different mills.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.