Three killed in road accident

Three persons were killed and six injured when their speeding SUV hit an electric pole on NH 75 at Gudemaranahalli near Kudur in Ramanagaram early on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Kishan, 27, Akshay, 29, and Monappa, 43. The injured were shifted to Victoria Hospital.

The friends, who hail from Mangaluru, were returning home after visiting Tirupati and Sabarimala. “As the incident took place around 12.30 a.m, there was no one to alert or help them for 30 minutes after the accident,” said the police. Chandrashekar, who was driving the car, and five others sitting in the backseat escaped with multiple injuries. The police suspect that the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed first into the road median and then the electric pole.

The Kudur police have taken up a case of death due to negligence against Chandrashekar.