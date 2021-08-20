Karnataka

Three killed as car hits motorcycles

A car mowed down two motorcycles killing three people near Gokak in Belagavi district on Thursday.

Neelavva Talwar (44), Ramanna Maggeppagol (40) and Gopal Mutnal (35) were killed on the spot.

Neelavva Talwar was riding pillion in one of the motorcycles.

They were returning from a Moharram event in Makkalageri village.

The car hit their motorcycles at Sangankeri Cross on Gokak-Lolasar Road.

The police said that the car driver might have been drunk.

A case has been registered in Ghataprabha village.


Comments
