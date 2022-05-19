Three from Vijayanagara join topper list

C.S. Kavana and S.P. Vidyashree from Gurudeva English Medium High School at Kottur and Amrita B. from Shree Mariswamy Mathad Patil English Medium High School at Hadagali have secured 625 marks out of 625 to join toppers in the SSLC examination the results of which were announced on Thursday.

Tarun Kumar from Morarji Desai Residential School at Thimmalapura and Kouti Amruta from Kittur Rani Channamma Residential School at Varakanahalli have scored 624 marks.

G.P. Deepika from Kittur Rani Channamma Residential School at Vaddinakatte in Ballari district and L.R. Akash from Morarji Desai Residential School at Mirakoranahalli in Vijayanagara district have secured 623 marks.

Undivided Ballari

As per information provided by the Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Ballari, 43,252 students (22,251 boys and 21,001 girls) appeared for the examination conducted in April and May 2022 in undivided Ballari district and 36,243 (17,958 boys and 18,285 girls) of them have passed the exam to record 83.79%. Girls recorded 87.06% pass while 80.82% of the boys cleared the exam.

Ballari taluk emerged at the top in the district with 91.38% pass followed by Ballari West with 88.23%, Harapanahalli 87.16%, Sandur 85.73%, Huvina Hadagali 85.44%, Hagari Bommanahalli 85.33%, Ballari East 82.76%, Hosapete 76.88% and Siruguppa with 74.75%.

Unaided private schools performed better with 91.27% pass followed by aided private schools with 84.44% and government schools with 79.89%. As many as 10,585 students of the 11,597 students in unaided private schools, 6,833 of the 8,092 in aided private schools and 18,825 of 23,563 in government schools have passed the examination.

As many as 2,492 government schools, 888 aided private schools and 2,352 unaided private schools have recorded more than 80% pass and 1,550 government schools, 409 aided private schools and 243 unaided private schools have recorded less than 40% pass in the examination.

Rural students have performed better than those in urban areas. Of the 25,585 students who appeared for the examination in rural areas, 21,549 (84.23%) have passed the examination when compared to the 14,694 (83.17%) of the 17,667 urban students who appeared for the examination.