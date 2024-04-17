Three former Chief Ministers to take part in BJP procession in Shivamogga

April 17, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Shivamogga

Three former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa, H.D. Kumaraswamy, and Basavaraj Bommai, are among the senior leaders of the BJP-JD(S) alliance to take part in the procession to be held as part of BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra’s nomination papers filing ceremony on Thursday, April 18.

The district unit of the BJP, in a release on Wednesday, informed the media that besides the three former Chief Ministers, former DCM Govind Karjol, former Minister C.T. Ravi, BJP leaders Muniswamy, Malavika Avinash and Shivamogga district BJP president T.D Megharaj will take part in the procession.

The procession will begin after offering prayers at Ganapati Temple, located at Ramanna Shreshti Park. The leaders will be travelling along the procession in a specially decorated vehicle.

Mr. Raghavendra visited temples at Shikaripur taluk on Wednesday, a day before filing the papers.