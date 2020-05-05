Three drown in pond

Three persons including a father-son duo drowned in a pond near Thyavaretheppa village in Sorab taluk on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Akash, 15; his father Basavaraj, 45; and Shivamurthy, 49. All the three were residents of Thyavaretheppa and they had ventured to the pond for fishing.

Basavaraj and Shivamurthy were farmers while Akash was studying ninth standard at the local government high school. Police said Basavaraj and Shivamurthy accidentally fell into the water while retrieving the fishing net. Akash, who was standing on the banks, plunged into the pond to rescue them.

Police said all the three died by drowning. The bodies were fished out on Tuesday and handed over to the relatives after performing the postmortem. Anavatti police have booked a case in this connection.