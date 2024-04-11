GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three die in accident in Davangere dist.

April 11, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga

Three persons died on the spot when a mini-van collided head-on with a KSRTC bus on Shivamogga–Shikaripur Road, near Chinnakatte in Nyamathi taluk of Davangere district, on Thursday.

Seven persons were travelling to Shikaripur from Suranagondakoppa by the mini-van when they met with the accident. The bus was heading to Shivamogga from Shikaripur.

Nanjundappa, 80, Devaraj, 27, of Harumaghatta, and Rakesh, 30, of Suragondakoppa, died on the spot. Four more persons travelling in the vehicle suffered serious injuries. A few bus passengers also suffered minor injuries.

Those who suffered serious injuries have been shifted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga.

The Nyamathi police have registered the case. Negligence of the bus driver is said to be the cause of the accident.

