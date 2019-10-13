Three-day workshop on sugarcane at UAS-D

Around 150 scientists from across the country will present papers on sugarcane research and progress during the three-day workshop and annual group meeting on sugarcane to be held at the University of Agricultual Sciences in Dharwad.

The Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research (IISR) and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) have jointly organised the workshop in Dharwad from October 14 to 16.

Apart from developments in sugarcane research, these farm scientists will present papers on the progress archived in the past year, according to a release issued by Vice-Chancellor of UAS Dharwad M.B. Chetti.

New research

The workshop and the group meeting will also deliberate on and formulate research programmes for the coming year on different approaches such as the development of high yielding and high sugar varieties, development of sugarcane-based cropping system, production technologies include soil and water management, economically viable production and protection technologies for exploiting the potential yield of the crop variety, the release said.

The inaugural programme of the workshop would be held at 10 a.m. on October 14 with Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi who also holds the agriculture portfolio inaugurating it at Farmers Knowledge Centre on the UAS Dharwad campus.

ICAR (Crop Science) Deputy Director-General A.K. Singh, and ICAR (Commercial Crops) Assistant Director-General R.K. Singh will be the chief guests at the inaugural ceremony. IISR project co-ordinator A.D. Pathak would speak on sugarcane research, while Prof. Chetti will presided over the programme.

Sugarcane is an important commercial crop in the country with an area of 4.73 million hectares and a production of about 380 million tonnes.