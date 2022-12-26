Three-day intra-university youth festival at Gulbarga University

December 26, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - YADGIR

A three-day Intra-University Youth Festival will be hosted by Gulbarga University at its main campus from December 28 to 30.

Dayanand Agsar, Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University, told presspersons at the university campus on Monday that 15 colleges had registered to be a part of ‘Yuvajanotsava’ and it would be a 50-member team from each college.

As spot registration facility would also be allowed, more colleges were likely to participate through spot registration, he said.

Prof. Agsar said that 20 committees had been formed for the successful conduct of youth festival. To create a cultural atmosphere on campus, folk-art troupes from various parts of State had been invited to participate in the grand procession to be taken out from administration building to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan on the inaugural day.

Kannada playback singer B.R. Chaya will inaugurate Yuvajanotsava.

Around 27 cultural competitions have been organised to provide a platform for youth to showcase their talent, exhibit their culture and heritage and to enhance bonding between people, he said.

Chorus singing (Indian), solo vocal singing (western), group singing (Western), quiz-writing, poster making, clay modeling, one act play, classical solo, classical instrumental solo, light music, folk music, elocution competition, debates, quiz, photography competition, mehndi, painting, rangoli, mime, mimicry, classical dance, folk or tribal style dance, collage and cartoon competitions will be held at various venues on campus.

Kannada actress Chitkala Biradar will be the chief guest at the valedictory function and prize distribution ceremony on December 30.