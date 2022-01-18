Karnataka

Three-day holiday for classes 1 to 9 in Shivamogga

Shivamogga district administration has declared three-day holiday for classes 1 to 9 in Shivamogga from January 19. The administration took this decision in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases in Shivamogga.

RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who is Minister in-charge of the district, on January 18 told mediapersons that schools would reopen on January 24. As many as 208 children in over 45 schools had been tested positive for COVID-19. In order to avoid spread of the infection, the administration has declared a 3-day holiday, the Minister said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2022 3:31:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/three-day-holiday-for-classes-1-to-9-in-shivamogga/article38286205.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY