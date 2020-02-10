Three centres barred from conducting admissions for distance education

The Directorate of Distance Education of Kuvempu University has decided to bar three of its recognised private study centres — two in Hubballi and one in Bengaluru — from conducting admissions for distance education courses from the coming academic year for their alleged failure to prevent malpractices during the exam.

In a press release, M. Venkateshwarulu, Registrar of Evaluation, Kuvempu University, said it was reported in the media that mass copying took place during the exam for distance education courses offered by Kuvempu University at a private college in Hubballi on February 6 and during the exam at the campus of another private college in Bengaluru on February 10. He said the three study centres conducting these examinations would be barred from doing so for the courses offered by the university for distance learning from the coming academic year. The university has also debarred two students who indulged in malpractice in Bengaluru.

Regarding measures taken to curb malpractices, he said that static surveillance and mobile squads were formed to prevent copying during the exams for distance education courses. Staff deputed from the university for exam duty as well as conveners of the centres were directed to take necessary measures. The staff serving with the university who were deputed to oversee the exams in Hubballi and Bengaluru would be barred from examination-related responsibilities for two years for their failure to discharge the work in a proper manner, he added.