Three booked for assaulting BJP worker

The police have booked a case against three followers of Hoskote’s Independent candidate, Sharath Bache Gowda, for allegedly assaulting a BJP party worker to restrain him from campaigning in the area.

The victim, Manjunath Achari, sustained multiple injuries but is out of danger, a police officer said.

The incident occurred at Thirumalashettyhalli, on Tuesday evening when Manjunath and other party workers were campaigning in the area for their candidates. The accused, identified as Muniraju, Manjunath, and Ramachandra confronted Manjunath and warned him against campaigning in their area.

A heated argument ensued, following which the trio allegedly assaulted Manjunath with iron rods and fled the scene.

The police have taken up a case against the trio and efforts are on to track them down.

However, denying the allegations, Mr. Sharath said the BJP candidate N. Nagaraju (MTB) had become desperate and was peddling lies. “Neither I nor my followers have links to the violence. Whoever is involved can be punished. Let the law take its course,” he told reporters.