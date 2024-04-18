Three assaulted in row over raising religious slogans, four held

April 18, 2024 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - Bengaluru

The Vidyaranyapura police arrested four persons for allegedly assaulting a group of youth following a row over raising religious slogans at Chikkabettahalli near Vidyaranyapura on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 3.20 p.m. D. Pavan Kumar, Binayaka, and Rahul were travelling by car on Chikkabettahalli Road when they were allegedly intercepted by two people on a motorcycle. They approached them after seeing a flag of Lord Ram tied to the car. The bikers allegedly abused the trio, objecting to raising “Jai Sri Ram” slogans while on the move and demanded that they raise other slogans.

Kumar, Binayaka, and Rahul allegedly refused, got out of the car, and went into a lane, where three others joined the two suspects and allegedly assaulted them using sticks. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered by the Vidyaranyapura police under IPC sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (uttering, words, etc, with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (punishment for rioting), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object).

The arrested have been identified as Farman Sameer and two juveniles, all residents of MS Palya. The police reached the spot and brought the victims to the station. They sent injured to hospital.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru North candidate of the BJP and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has announced that she would visit the victims of the incident.