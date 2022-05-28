Those with Hindi shorthand skills will be ‘preferred’ for Kannada reporter posts: Govt.

KDA has written to government seeking an explanation on the logic behind this

In a move that has yet again riled Kannada activists, the State government has in its order on recruitment for posts of “Kannada reporters” in the Legislative Assembly stated that candidates with “proficiency in Hindi shorthand” would be given preference.

After the logic behind this “preference” was called into question by many, Kannada Development Authority (KDA) has written to the government seeking a clarification.

KDA chairperson T.S. Nagabharana, told The Hindu, “We are yet to get a response from the government. We will send a reminder. We are very clear that proficiency in Hindi shorthand should not be a criterion for the post of Kannada reporter in Legislature Assembly.”

The background

The State government issued a gazette notification on April 26 to recruit people for the posts of Kannada reporters, computer operators, junior assistants, typists and dalayaths with specified qualifications and skills.

In the recruitment guidelines, degree from any recognised university is mandatory for those applying for the post of Kannada reporter. As an additional qualification, the candidate must have passed proficiency-level in Kannada shorthand and senior typewriting examination. In addition of that, the GO states that preference will be given to candidates who have passed proficiency-level Hindi shorthand.

Among those who objected to this was former chairperson of KDA, S.G. Siddaramaiah. “The State government talks of promoting Kannada, but is constantly working against the cause,” he said.

Earlier instances

He cited earlier instances of Kannada interest being shortchanged in recruitment exams, including in railway and banking recruitment procedures. “Do they want to send all the reports of the Legislative Assembly to the Central government?” he asked, seeking an explanation on the logic.

Arun Javagal, Kannada activist, said that Karnataka Rakshana Vedike would be writing to the government condemning this “direct promotion of Hindi.”