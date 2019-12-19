THiS science fest in Hubballi on December 21

To provide a platform for school students to demonstrate their creativity and to inculcate a scientific temper in them, The Hindu in School will organise an inter-school science fest titled ‘Avishkar’ in Hubballi on Saturday.

The event will be held at Shubhodaya Hall, adjacent to Hebasur Bhavan at Green Garden on Gokul Road. It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. In the afternoon, the winners will receive prizes.

Students from Class 7 to 10 can demonstrate innovative and cost-effective scientific models and projects under the ‘Make in India’ concept. A team should consist of two students. Any number of teams can participate from one school.

The top three teams will get cash prizes and trophies, while the five next best teams will be rewarded with consolation prizes. Participation certificates will be issued to all the students. Suresh Itnal, Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, will give away the prizes. Registration will be accepted only through schools, but spot registration will be allowed on the day of the event. All teams should report at the venue by 9 a.m.

Excellent Pre-University College, Moodbidri, is the title sponsor of the event. Shubhodaya Hall is the venue partner.

For more information, call 94492 81773, 93429 33206 or 08362335700.