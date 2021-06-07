There was no signature campaign against Yediyurappa: Joshi

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has categorically denied reports on a signature campaign in the BJP to unseat Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and said that there was no talk at the national level about a change in leadership in the State.

Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Monday, Mr. Joshi said that as the media has been raising questions about attempts to unseat him, Mr. Yediyurappa has only answered that he is ready to quit if the party high command wanted him to.

He said that he has been in regular touch with the Prime Minister and other senior leaders of the party on the issue of COVID-19 management and never was there any mention of changing the leadership in the State. “It is just a rumour,” he said.

Mr. Joshi said that Mr. Yediyurappa is launching various development works and has given good governance in the State. Now, the priority is on checking the pandemic and saving the lives of people and Mr. Yediyurappa will continue as Chief Minister, he said.

Meanwhile, Dharwad MLA Arvind Bellad declined to comment on the issue. He, however, said that it is just a rumour that a signature campaign was launched to change the Chief Minister. “A signature campaign has been launched by Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa seeking release of funds for his department and not to change the Chief Minister,” he said.

On the demand for lockdown relaxations, he said that it has become necessary now as the average positivity rate in the State has come down to 9%. However, lockdown could be continued in districts with a higher rate of positivity rate, he said.