There is no face in Opposition to counter Modi, says Gurjar

The Union Minister was in Hassan for three days, holding meetings with party workers and leaders

Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister again in 2024, as there is no face among the Opposition parties to counter him, said Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar.

In a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Gurjar said neither the Congress nor the JD(S) had a leader to fight against Mr. Modi. People had been sure that Mr. Modi would become the PM again in the next election. During his tenure, Karnataka got highways, airports, and benefits for the poor, farmers and people in all other sectors. “The people of Karnataka will definitely support the BJP in the coming State Assembly election as they are sure of development in the State under the BJP rule,” he said.

Mr. Gurjar has been in Hassan for the last three days interacting with different sections of people and reviewing Central government programmes. The benefits of Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Samman, and Jan Dhan schemes had reached the poor people. The days of appeasing people in the name of caste had gone. Those who perform would get opportunities to rule the country.

The Minister said under the leadership of Mr. Modi, the country had been getting unprecedented recognition at the global level. “Earlier people of the country were hearing only about scams after scams. But now there is no such situation. The party is committed to honesty and transparency”, he said.

When his attention was drawn to the contractors association’s complaint to the Prime Minister’s office on corruption in Karnataka, Mr. Gurjar said he was not aware of such a development. However, he maintained that whenever there was an allegation, the accused would face punishment. Asked about the increasing LPG price, the Minister said inflation had been a global phenomenon and India was no exception to it. The Minister evaded a question on the black money stashed abroad.

Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda, Hassan district BJP president H.K.Suresh and others were present in the press conference.