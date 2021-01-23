There is no dissatisfaction over Cabinet reshuffle, says Vijayendra

‘Personal reasons made some skip Cabinet meeting’

Bharatiya Janata Party State vice-president B.Y. Vijayendra on Friday said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa would address the issue of regional imbalance in the Cabinet.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Vijayendra claimed that there was no resentment among Ministers over the Cabinet reshuffle exercise. When asked about several Ministers abstaining from the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Mr. Vijayendra said they had remained absent because of personal reasons. He reiterated that there was no “dissatisfaction or any differences” over the Cabinet expansion and allocation of portfolios, but also said it was difficult to make everyone happy.

Replying to a query about the selection of candidates for the upcoming by-elections to the Basavakalyan constituency, Mr. Vijayendra said that the BJP high command would finalise a suitable candidate. (eom)