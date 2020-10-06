‘There is no dearth of beds for COVID-19 patients’

Responding to queries on the resources available for handling the COVID-19 situation, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna has said that there was no dearth of beds or ventilators for treating patients.

“With the number COVID-19 cases slightly coming down in the district, we have sufficient number of beds and ventilators available for patients. As on today, only 12 of the 93 ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and the remaining are ready to be used as and when the need arises. Similarly, 20 % of the beds meant for COVID-19 patients are vacant. These resources are ready to be used if there is a surge in cases,” she said.

She was addressing a media conference at her office here on Tuesday.

Asked about the RT-PCR laboratory that was supposed to be set up at the Central University of Karnataka, Ms. Jyothsna said that the project got delayed as the cost was revised with a hike of ₹ 10 lakh.

“We will take steps to make it functional in a week. As many as eight COVID-19 Care Centres are functioning at present. We have, however, identified additional 20 places to set up similar centres if the need arises in the future,” she said.