There is no change in timetable of Vijayapura-Mangaluru, Guntakal-Hubballi trains, says South Western Railway

March 28, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Belagavi

South Western Railway has announced that there will be no change in the timetable of the following trains. Train Nos 07377/07378 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Jn-Vijayapura Daily Express Special, Train No 07338 Guntakal-SSS Hubballi Daily Passenger Special and Train No 06484 Kabakaputtur-Mangaluru Central Special will run with their existing timings.

It was earlier notified that these will be withdrawn due to operational constraints. But it has been clarified that there will be no change in their days of service, composition and fare structure.

Partial cancellation

Due to work on a foot overbridge at Munirabad Station Yard, the following trains will be partially cancelled between Koppal and Hosapete. Train No 11139 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai-Hosapete Superfast Express, journey commencing from CSMT Mumbai on April 5, will be partially cancelled between Koppal and Hosapete. The train will short terminate at Koppal instead of at Hosapete.

Train No 11140 Hosapete-CSMT Mumbai Superfast Express, journey commencing on April 6, will originate from Koppal instead of from Hosapete and will be partially cancelled between Hosapete and Koppal.

Temporary stoppage

A one-minute temporary stoppage for Train Nos 16587/16588 Yesvantpur-Bikaner-Yesvantpur Bi-weekly Express at Birur will continue for another three months, from April 1 to June 30, with the existing timings.

A one-minute temporary stoppage for Train Nos 17325/17326 Belagavi-Mysuru-Belagavi Vishwamanava Daily Express and Train Nos 17391/17392 KSR Bengaluru-SSS Hubballi-KSR Bengaluru Daily Express at Ramagiri will continue for another six months, from March 31 to September 30, with the existing timings.

Extra train

South Central Railway has notified the continuation of the operation of Train Nos 07153/07154 Narasapur–Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) Bengaluru-Narasapur Special Express to clear extra rush during the summer season.

Train No 07153 Narasapur-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Express Special will continue to run every Friday from April 5 to 26, which was earlier notified to run up to March 29.

Train No 07154 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Narasapur Weekly Express Special will also continue its service every Saturday from April 6 to 27, which was earlier notified to run up to March 30.

Yard modification

In view of the ongoing yard modification works at Kadiridevarapalli in the Hubballi division, it has been decided to continue with the partial cancellation of the following train services between Guntakal-Kadiridevarapalli-Guntakal, as follows: Train No 07589 Tirupati-Kadiridevarapalli Daily Passenger Special, which was earlier notified for partial cancellation between Guntakal-Kadiridevarapalli up to March 31, will now be further extended up to April 30.

Train No 07590 Kadiridevarapalli-Tirupati Daily Passenger Special, which was earlier notified for partial cancellation between Kadiridevarapalli-Guntakal up to April 1, will now be further extended up to May 1.

Due to the ongoing doubling and safety-related works at Tinai Ghat Station Yard, the partial cancellation of the following train services is extended as follows: Train No 17333 Miraj-Castle Rock Daily Unreserved Express, which was earlier notified for partial cancellation between Londa-Castle Rock up to March 31, will now be further extended up to April 30.

Train No 17334 Castle Rock-Miraj Daily Unreserved Express, which was earlier notified for partial cancellation between Castle Rock-Londa up to March 31, will now be further extended up to April 30.