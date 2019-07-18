Theatre festival from tomorrow in memory of Jagguchandra

The Theatre Empire Cultural Forum, in association with the Kananda and Culture Department, will organise a three-day drama festival in memory of theatre personality K. Jagguchandra at Suvarna Samucchaya on Rangayana premises here from Friday.

Speaking to presspersons here on Wednesday, forum president Raj Kavadenavar said that the theatre festival has been dedicated to the late Jagguchandra, who has contributed to the growth of theatre in Dharwad in his own way. Although he was a teacher, he had special affinity towards theatre. He has also written and directed many plays. Besides serving as member of the Karnataka Nataka Academy, Jagguchandra was instrumental in introducing innovations in theatre. The festival has been dedicated to him as a tribute by the artists fraternity, he said.

Plays to be staged

About the Kannada plays to be staged at the event, Mr. Kavadenavar said that on Friday, Nooli Chandayya directed by Gayatri Heggodu would be enacted by the Tarangam team of Mugad. On Saturday, Alap directed by Mahadev Hadapad will be enacted by Aata Mata team of Dharwad.

On Sunday, Dharmaputra, directed by Mukund Ningannavar would be enacted by Ranga Sampad team of Belagavi.

The valedictory of the theatre festival would be held on July 21 and Shashidhar Narendra will be the chief guest.